Shusha opens its first 24-hour open-air library "Kitab Dayanacagi"

19 July 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the ongoing Vagif Poetry Days, Shusha has officially launched its first-ever open-air library, named "Kitab Dayanacagi" (Book Stop), right in the center of the historic city, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is the result of a collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Culture, the Shusha City State Reserve Administration, Azercell Telecom LLC, and Aztelekom LLC. According to the Ministry of Culture, the initiative aims to showcase the cultural and literary heritage of Azerbaijan's cultural capital while expanding reading opportunities for both residents and visitors.

The grand opening ceremony drew notable figures, including Orkhan Fikratoglu, Advisor to the Minister of Culture; Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Administration; and Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate Communications Department at Azercell.

Speakers at the event highlighted that the 24-hour open-air facility will allow locals and tourists to freely access and enjoy the library's diverse collection of books at any time of day.

Renowned People's Poet Vahid Aziz, a prominent figure in contemporary Azerbaijani poetry, was honored as the library’s very first guest. The opening concluded with a literary session focusing on the poet's career, moderated by Farid Huseyn, poet, essayist, and Chairman of the Youth Council of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan. During the gathering, Vahid Aziz recited some of his most celebrated poems and took questions from the audience.