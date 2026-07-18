Azerbaijan wins 13 medals at U-17 international boxing tournament in Georgia

18 July 2026 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's national boxing team claimed 13 medals at the U-17 International Boxing Tournament held in Gori, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing against athletes from five countries, the Azerbaijani team finished the tournament with an impressive haul of five gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

The gold medalists were Hasrat Mammadov (46 kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52 kg), Ali Abasli (60 kg), Yusif Hasanli (66 kg), and Shukar Aliyev (80 kg), all of whom defeated every opponent on their way to the top of the podium.

Silver medals were won by Vagif Mahammadli (50 kg), Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Ali Jamalzade (57 kg), Yusif Agakishiyev (75 kg), Saleh Farajov (80 kg), and Mehran Rasulov (+80 kg).

Aydin Shahbazov (46 kg) and Sabir Rustamov (60 kg) completed Azerbaijan's medal tally by earning bronze medals.