Reconstruction work continues at Bayil Stadium [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In accordance with the decision adopted at the AFFA Executive Committee meeting on June 25, 2025, renovation works are underway at Bayil Stadium and the administrative building located on its premises, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is being carried out as part of the implementation of the Football Development Center pilot initiative.

The the installation of a FIFA Quality Pro certified artificial turf is currently underway at the stadium.

In addition, major renovation works are nearing completion in the administrative building, including the changing rooms, referees' room, medical room, doping control room, offices, and accommodation rooms, as well as the stadium's lighting system.

Following the renovation, the stadium is planned to be dedicated entirely to youth and grassroots football. As part of this initiative, the "Stars of Tomorrow" tournament is scheduled to be held at Bayil Stadium in August this year in cooperation with the Baku Football Federation.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.