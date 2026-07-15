15 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The old adage that history always returns to empires because "there is no such thing as a former empire" has never felt more relevant than in watching France's current diplomatic contortions. For decades, Paris positioned itself as the world's lecturer-in-chief on democracy, human rights, and international law. Yet today, that same France finds itself scrambling to defend its own colonial possessions while simultaneously trying to silence nations that dare hold up a mirror. Azerbaijan's emergence as an unlikely but effective voice for genuine decolonization represents not an attack on bilateral relations, as French officials would frame it, but rather the collapse of a postcolonial order built on selective memory and institutionalized hypocrisy.

The French narrative of its overseas territories has long relied on semantic structure. New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and French Guiana are not "colonies" in Paris's official vocabulary - they are "overseas departments," "collectivities," or "integral parts of France."This linguistic rebranding serves a crucial purpose, as it allows France to declare that decolonization ended decades ago, while maintaining effective control over territories whose populations remain politically and economically subordinate.

The discussion gained renewed momentum during the Fourth Shusha Global Media Forum, where President Ilham Aliyev once again emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to the issue of decolonization.

According to the Azerbaijani president, the peoples of France's overseas territories continue to experience the consequences of colonial and imperial policies.

"For many years, the so-called overseas territories of France, which are de facto colonies, were under suppression. Different illegal things were taking place there, including nuclear tests. How many nuclear tests were held in Polynesia? Maybe 100, or maybe 200, or maybe more. And so many people were affected by that," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech.

The head of state added: "So many people lost their lives, lost their health, and when the Baku Initiative Group raises this issue, unfortunately, is unfairly accused of some kind of hybrid war. This is absolutely unfair. I think the role of independent media is very important."

Central to Azerbaijan's policy is the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), established to provide an international platform for representatives of territories that advocate greater political rights and increased international attention. Over the past several years, the organization has hosted conferences bringing together political representatives, activists, scholars, and public figures from New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, and several other non-self-governing or overseas territories.

The French response to this activism has been predictably urgent. Officials and sympathetic media outlets have variously dismissed the Baku Initiative Group as engaging in "hybrid warfare" or acting as an instrument of Azerbaijani state interests rather than genuine solidarity. This framing deserves scrutiny. When France supports Armenian separatism - providing political cover, adopting parliamentary resolutions, and effectively undermining Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - that is framed as principled advocacy for "human rights". When Azerbaijan supports Polynesians or Kanaks in their internationally recognized decolonization processes, that becomes "hybrid warfare."

President Aliyev also sought to distinguish Azerbaijan's decolonization campaign from its bilateral relationship with France.

Addressing international media, he emphasized that Azerbaijan remains interested in normalizing relations with Paris.

"This has no relevance to our bilateral relations with France. I hope my message will be received correctly and will be heard in Paris as well. Because today we are striving for the normalization of our relations with France. They criticize us, we criticize them. This is not an attack, these are working relations. Between two sovereign countries. Both countries are equal. Neither is superior to the other in any matter. However, criticizing and expressing concerns is a normal matter," the president added.

For many years, Azerbaijan sought to cultivate a pragmatic relationship with France. Paris was viewed not only as a leading European power but also as a potential cultural and economic bridge. Azerbaijani investments in French art and architecture, cooperation with energy companies, and regular diplomatic dialogue all underscored this desire for balance.

France remains an influential European power with considerable diplomatic weight within the European Union and NATO, while Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a major energy supplier and transportation hub connecting Europe and Asia.

Neither country benefits from prolonged diplomatic estrangement. Instead, both have practical incentives to rebuild communication while acknowledging that significant disagreements will likely remain.

France continues to present itself as a defender of democratic values and international law. Azerbaijan increasingly argues that these values must be applied consistently, including when examining Europe's own historical and contemporary responsibilities.

French society should understand that its government’s unfriendly actions and foreign policy decisions do not yield political or economic benefits for France, but instead harm and further undermine its reputation on the global stage.

Whether France and Azerbaijan can truly reset their relationship will depend less on diplomatic symbolism than on political consistency.