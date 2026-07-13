President Ilham Aliyev: The policy pursued by Azerbaijan has always been aimed at cooperation
"The policy of Azerbaijan has always been aimed at cooperation, at addressing the concerns of our neighbors and also them to be ready to address our concerns and atmosphere,” President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.
"What I was talking about atmosphere here in Shusha at the media forum is the same what we are trying to create, and I hope we managed to create among many international actors," the head of state added.
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