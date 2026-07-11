President Ilham Aliyev reviewed progress under public-private partnership project on Garabagh Street in Shusha [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the progress made under the public-private partnership project on Garabagh Street in Shusha on July 11.

As part of the public-private partnership project, a total of 10 multipurpose buildings have been constructed by local investors on Garabagh Street. These include hotels, apartment hotels, office buildings, and catering facilities.

During the construction works, special attention was paid not only to quality but also to ensuring that the buildings harmonize with Shusha’s overall architectural appearance. The project forms part of broader efforts to develop Shusha as a historic city and cultural capital. The newly constructed buildings further enhance the city's beauty and reflect the scale of the restoration and reconstruction works underway. They also contribute to the revival of Shusha’s economic life and help improve the comfort of both residents and visitors.

The project also demonstrates the high level of public-private partnership established in Azerbaijan.