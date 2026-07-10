Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar to deepen defense cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has met with a delegation led by Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Turkish defense technology company Baykar, during the latter's official visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the meeting focused on expanding military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with particular emphasis on advanced defense technologies and joint industrial development.

During the talks, Colonel General Hasanov highlighted that relations between the two brotherly nations continue to develop successfully across all sectors, including defense. He praised Baykar's significant contribution to Türkiye's defense industry and stressed the importance of further expanding joint production capabilities through the adoption of cutting-edge technological innovations.

Bayraktar expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation and noted that reciprocal high-level visits continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün. Discussions covered a broad range of defense issues, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, autonomous systems, and other areas of strategic military cooperation.

The talks underscore the deepening defense partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with both countries seeking to expand collaboration in advanced military technologies and strengthen their defense industries amid evolving regional security challenges.