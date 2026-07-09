Azerbaijan says peace treaty with Armenia could be signed immediately after constitutional changes

9 July 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said significant progress has been made in the normalization process with Armenia, revealing that nearly 13 kilometers of the shared state border have already been delimited and demarcated, while reiterating that a final peace agreement could be signed as soon as Armenia removes territorial claims from its Constitution, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Alley of Honor in Baku on the occasion of July 9 – the Professional Day of Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Service, Bayramov said the border delimitation process has already produced encouraging results.

"Work on border delimitation is continuing between the two countries. Commissions have been established by both sides, numerous legal acts have been adopted, and agreements have been reached to carry out the delimitation process from north to south. Azerbaijan has completed all of its obligations regarding the finalization of the peace agreement," the minister said.

Bayramov stressed that the remaining obstacle to signing the peace treaty lies with Armenia's constitutional framework.

"We also have our own expectations. Armenia has stated that its new Constitution will no longer refer to the previous Declaration of Independence. Once the territorial claims contained in the current Constitution are removed, there will be no obstacles to achieving peace. The sooner this happens, the better," he said, adding that the peace agreement could be signed as early as the following day after the constitutional amendments take effect.

The minister also announced that Baku expects new developments regarding the TRIPP project in the near future, noting that initial discussions on the initiative are currently being held with the United States and Armenia.

Bayramov's remarks come after a series of landmark diplomatic developments in Washington. On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following talks in the U.S. capital.

During the same visit, Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The two ministers also signed a joint appeal to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, requesting the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, including the mandate of the Chairperson-in-Office's Personal Representative on the conflict dealt with by the Minsk Conference and the High-Level Planning Group.

The latest statements underscore continued momentum in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, although the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty remains contingent on constitutional reforms in Armenia.