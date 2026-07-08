Azerbaijan receives international award in United States

8 July 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage has achieved another significant international success.

The State Service has been awarded the international prize "Excellence in Public Engagement for Cultural Heritage Azerbaijan 2026" in a competition organized by the prestigious US-based publication "World Economic Magazine."

The award was presented in recognition of the State Service's successful activities in ensuring public participation in the protection and management of cultural heritage, implementing innovative approaches, digitizing cultural heritage sites, and effectively managing databases.

One of the key criteria highlighted in the award decision was the establishment of a citizen-centered service model by the State Service, the delivery of digitized services in six areas based on the "one-stop shop" principle, and ensuring the prompt and transparent processing of applications. The opportunity for citizens to create personal accounts on the "MyCulture" portal, access electronic services, and monitor the status of their applications in real time was recognized as a model that contributes to increasing citizen satisfaction and encouraging public participation.

The "Heritage Friend" (İrs Dostu) volunteer program, implemented to encourage young people's active participation in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, support the development of their knowledge and skills in this field, and further increase public interest in cultural heritage, was also highly recognized. Within the framework of the program, volunteers' active involvement in the protection of cultural heritage sites, awareness-raising and promotional activities, research and monitoring processes, as well as organizational work, was highlighted as an important initiative for strengthening public engagement.

This international award once again confirms that Azerbaijan's reforms in the field of cultural heritage protection, modern management principles, digital development strategy, and policies aimed at ensuring active public participation in the preservation of cultural heritage are highly appreciated at the international level.

It should be noted that various government institutions and private organizations representing countries such as Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others have distinguished themselves and received awards in competitions organized by World Economic Magazine.

Throughout the current year, the State Service has received several international awards in the field of cultural heritage protection and management, demonstrating Azerbaijan's growing reputation and innovative approaches in the cultural heritage sector on a global scale.