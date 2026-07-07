Azerbaijan to digitalize temporary stay extension procedures for foreign nationals

7 July 2026 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is set to digitalize administrative procedures for extending the temporary stay of foreign nationals and stateless persons under proposed legislative amendments reviewed by the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, AzerNEWS reports.

The amendments, which concern the Migration Code, the laws "On Registration at the Place of Residence and Place of Stay" and "On State Duty," were discussed during the committee's latest meeting.

Under the proposed changes, once the applicable state fee has been paid, decisions on applications to extend temporary stays will be delivered electronically. The decisions will be uploaded to the applicant's personal account within the Electronic Government Information System and sent to their registered email address.

The draft legislation also provides for the electronic verification of the decision's content, certification with an electronic signature, and clarification of the legal framework governing the provision of digital migration services.

In addition, amendments to the Migration Code introduce a new ground for refusing applications to extend temporary stay. Failure to submit one or more of the documents required under Article 41.1 of the Code will constitute sufficient grounds for rejection.

The proposed amendments to the Law on State Duty stipulate that no fee will be charged for the reissuance of decisions extending a foreign national's or stateless person's temporary stay.

The bill also provides that temporary stay extension decisions issued before the amendments enter into force will remain legally valid until the expiry date specified in those documents.

If such decisions are lost, destroyed, damaged, rendered unusable, or if the personal information contained in an applicant's identity documents changes, replacement decisions will be issued electronically. They will be uploaded to the applicant's account in the Electronic Government Information System and simultaneously sent to the applicant's email address.

No state duty will be required for the electronic reissuance of decisions in these cases.