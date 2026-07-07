Netanyahu urges Trump not to approve F-35 sale to Türkiye

7 July 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Donald Trump not to approve the sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Türkiye, warning that such a move could alter the regional military balance, AzerNEWS reports.

"It could upset the balance of power in the Middle East," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

According to the report, Trump is expected to travel to Ankara for a NATO summit, where the issue is expected to be discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The United States removed Türkiye from the F-35 program and halted deliveries after Ankara acquired the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system. Türkiye has repeatedly opposed the decision, arguing that it turned to the S-400 after being unable to procure comparable air defense systems from its NATO allies.

Washington has maintained that resolving concerns over the S-400 system remains a key condition for any potential return of Türkiye to the F-35 program.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to support the approval of the sale of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, according to the New York Times.

According to the sources, Trump may discuss the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The United States removed Türkiye from the F-35 program in 2019 after Ankara purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. Washington argued that operating the S-400 alongside the F-35 could allow sensitive information about the aircraft's advanced technology and capabilities to be collected.