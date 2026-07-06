ANAMA neutralizes 303 mines and explosive devices in weekly clearance operations [VIDEO]

6 July 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has released its latest update on mine clearance operations carried out by organizations engaged in demining activities across Azerbaijan's liberated territories between June 29 and July 5, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ANAMA, demining teams detected and neutralized 23 anti-personnel mines, 21 anti-tank mines, and 259 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) during the reporting period.

In total, 2,333.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war over the course of the week.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.