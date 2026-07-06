Azerbaijan, UN review cooperation agenda

6 July 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On July 6, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the newly appointed United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting included an exchange of views on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN, prospects for partnership, as well as regional and international security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that long-term and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN is successfully developing in various directions. It was noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, and this significant date creates important opportunities for further strengthening the partnership.

The sides emphasized Azerbaijan’s active role in addressing global challenges and noted that the country has successfully hosted several important international events in recent years. In particular, the high-level organization of COP29 and the World Urban Forum was highlighted as an indicator of the importance Azerbaijan attaches to multilateral cooperation. In this context, it was added that the signing of the Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development for 2026-2030 marks a new stage in cooperation with the UN system. At the same time, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijan will host a number of international events in the future.

During the meeting, discussions also covered Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, ongoing projects to expand transport and communication links, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, as well as the development of cooperation with Central Asian countries, including new opportunities within the "C6" cooperation format.

Touching upon regional security issues, the minister provided information on post-conflict realities in the region, large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories, and measures to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

Regarding the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the minister stressed the importance of utilizing existing opportunities to ensure sustainable peace.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Dmitry Shlapachenko, expressed his satisfaction with working in Azerbaijan and stated that the UN is interested in further developing cooperation across all areas and strengthening partnership in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest at both bilateral and regional levels.