Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Donald Trump to hold high-level meeting during NATO summit

6 July 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on July 7, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the talks between the leaders of Türkiye and the United States are scheduled to take place at 15:00 local time during the 36th NATO Summit.

The discussions, both in a restricted format and with broader participation, are expected to cover cooperation in the fields of defense industry, trade, and energy.

The two leaders are also expected to address issues such as the lifting of CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions on Türkiye, Ankara’s return to the F-35 program, the procurement of engines for the fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet, and other defense-related projects.

They will also exchange views on regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria and the Russia–Ukraine war.

Donald Trump will be the first U.S. President to visit Turkiye in 17 years.

The last visit by a U.S. President to Türkiye was made by Barack Obama in April 2009.

Image: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters