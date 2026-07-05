Government leaders focus on responsible AI adoption in public administration [PHOTOS]

5 July 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has organized a practical seminar on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in public administration as part of the implementation of the "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028", AzerNEWS reports.

Held at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDIA), the event was organized in cooperation with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the University of Birmingham. It brought together deputy ministers, deputy heads of agencies, and senior officials responsible for digital transformation across government institutions.

The seminar aimed to develop strategic approaches to the use of AI in public administration, examine international best practices, and promote the responsible deployment of agent-based AI solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public sector governance.

Participants received presentations covering the fundamentals of AI technologies, the capabilities of agent-based AI systems, practical examples of their application in the public sector, and the role of artificial intelligence in improving the quality of public services.

During interactive sessions, attendees strengthened their practical skills in using agent-based AI solutions while exchanging views on the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating artificial intelligence into public administration. Discussions also focused on international experience, the readiness of state institutions to adopt AI technologies, and key priorities for advancing digital transformation strategies.

The seminar additionally explored the use of artificial intelligence in the legislative drafting process and demonstrated how AI can support more informed and effective policymaking and management decisions.

According to the Ministry, enhancing the knowledge and competencies of senior government officials in digital transformation and modern technologies is one of the core objectives of the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development, reflecting Azerbaijan's broader efforts to modernize public administration through innovation and digital technologies.