Azerbaijan congratulates U.S. on Independence Day

4 July 2026 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended its congratulations to the United States on the occasion of Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, AzerNEWS reports.

The congratulatory message was published on the ministry's official account on X.

"As the United States commemorates Independence Day and marks the 250th anniversary of its independence, we extend our warm congratulations to the American people on this historic milestone.

Happy 4th of July and best wishes to the Government and people of the United States of America on this remarkable occasion!" the post reads.