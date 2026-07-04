Aoun: Peace deal does not legitimize Israel's presence

4 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that the trilateral peace framework, signed last week between Lebanon, the United States and Israel, seeks to "empower" the Lebanese military and not legitimize the presence of the Israeli military in Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

Aoun also commented on his government's decision to separate peace talks from the US-Iran negotiations, stating that it is a "problem for some who are accustomed to being under the tutelage of those who control, dictate to, and negotiate on our behalf."

Iran’s chief negotiator has warned that if the US and Israel do not honor their commitments to end the war, Iran “will respond.” He added that the attack in February “failed,” and that Washington ultimately requested a ceasefire.

More than 20 million people are expected to gather in Tehran for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with his family members at the beginning of the US-Israel war against Iran.

Iran’s army commander has stated that they will “avenge the blood” of Ayatollah Khamenei against the “enemies” responsible for his death.

In the occupied West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinians and foreign solidarity activists northeast of Ramallah, as local residents attempted to access land that is under threat of confiscation.