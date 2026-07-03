Pashinyan meets Pezeshkian in Tehran, discusses regional stability
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran during his visit to attend the official farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Armenian Prime Minister's Office, Pashinyan once again extended his condolences over Khamenei's death, stressing that Armenia shares the grief of the Iranian people.
Pezeshkian thanked Pashinyan for traveling to Tehran to participate in the official farewell ceremony, saying Iran highly appreciates the position adopted by the Armenian government during what he described as a difficult period, as well as the humanitarian assistance provided by Yerevan.
The Iranian president also congratulated Pashinyan on his recent parliamentary election victory and expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen.
During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on regional issues, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to promote peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus and the wider region.
Pashinyan traveled to Iran on July 3 to attend the official farewell ceremony for the late Iranian Supreme Leader.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!