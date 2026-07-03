Pashinyan meets Pezeshkian in Tehran, discusses regional stability

3 July 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran during his visit to attend the official farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister's Office, Pashinyan once again extended his condolences over Khamenei's death, stressing that Armenia shares the grief of the Iranian people.

Pezeshkian thanked Pashinyan for traveling to Tehran to participate in the official farewell ceremony, saying Iran highly appreciates the position adopted by the Armenian government during what he described as a difficult period, as well as the humanitarian assistance provided by Yerevan.

The Iranian president also congratulated Pashinyan on his recent parliamentary election victory and expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on regional issues, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to promote peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

Pashinyan traveled to Iran on July 3 to attend the official farewell ceremony for the late Iranian Supreme Leader.