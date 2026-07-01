US, Iran said to agree to release $3B of frozen assets

1 July 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

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The United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement to release $3 billion of Iranian frozen assets, Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the technical talks that started today in Doha, Qatar, AzerNEWS reports.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei previously said that the two countries will be discussing the implementation of the memorandum of understanding during the indirect talks in Doha, including the frozen funds, after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that it was agreed that Qatar will release $6 billion out of the $12 billion in Iranian assets frozen in Qatar.

Al Jazeera claims that indirect "technical talks" between American and Iranian representatives are underway in Doha, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating.

According to the outlet, the nuclear issue, diplomacy, and financing and restoration of frozen cash are among the technical topics being handled by at least three working groups in Doha. However, there are no scheduled in-person contacts with senior officials on either side.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, told reporters yesterday that although US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were in Doha to discuss the US-Iran negotiations with mediators, they would not meet Iranian officials there.