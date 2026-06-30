Kyrgyzstan moves to 12-year school system

30 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Schools in Kyrgyzstan have officially transitioned to a 12-year education system, following amendments introduced by the government to the relevant educational regulations, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the updated Standard Provision on General Education Institutions, the structure of schooling is now divided into three stages: six years of primary education, three years of lower secondary education, and three years of upper secondary education, making the full cycle of education 12 years in total.

The academic year will last at least 34 weeks, with special adjustments for younger students: first graders will study for 32 weeks, while second graders will have a 33-week academic year. Overall, students will receive no fewer than 30 weeks of holidays annually, including a minimum of 14 weeks of summer vacation.

Authorities stated that the reform aims to optimize the duration of the academic year and ensure a more balanced distribution of academic workload across all levels of education. The change is also intended to bring Kyrgyzstan’s education system closer in line with international standards, where 12-year schooling is widely adopted.

The resolution will come into force 10 days after its official publication.

An additional expected outcome of the reform is improved student preparedness for higher education abroad, as a 12-year system better aligns with admission requirements in countries such as the United States and many European Union states. Education experts also note that such transitions often require updates in teacher training programs and curriculum design, which may be gradually introduced over the coming years.