Film 'Michael' becomes highest-grossing biopic in film history

29 June 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director Antoine Fuqua's "Michael" has become the highest-grossing biographical film of all time, earning US$977.4 million at the global box office and surpassing Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", which grossed approximately US$975 million worldwide, AzerNEWS reports citing Variety.

The film has also set a new benchmark for music biopics, overtaking "Bohemian Rhapsody" to claim the title of the highest-grossing film in the genre. In addition, Michael has become the highest-grossing release in the history of Lionsgate.

The biographical drama chronicles the life and career of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the world's most influential entertainers. The film explores Jackson's groundbreaking musical achievements, global fame, creative legacy, and the personal challenges he faced throughout his life.

Michael Jackson is portrayed by his real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, making his feature film debut. The cast also includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller portrays attorney John Branca. The screenplay was written by John Logan, an Academy Award-nominated writer known for Gladiator, The Aviator, and Skyfall.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, whose previous works include Training Day and The Equaliser series, Michael was produced with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate and features many of the singer's iconic songs.

The film's commercial success has cemented its place in cinema history, setting a new record as the highest-grossing biographical film ever released.