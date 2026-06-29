Why US-Iran confrontation persist despite diplomacy

29 June 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The latest escalation between the United States and Iran illustrates a recurring paradox in Middle Eastern geopolitics, where diplomatic engagement and military confrontation are not mutually exclusive. Even after periods in which negotiations appeared to make progress, the underlying strategic rivalry remains unresolved. According to some analysts, the result is a relationship characterised by mutual suspicion, deterrence, and carefully calibrated escalation rather than lasting reconciliation. To the others, both countries are like incompatible chemicals that can cause a serious explosion, leaving zero chance of cooperation.

However, at the heart of the confrontation lies a profound credibility deficit. Washington and Tehran continue to view each other through the lens of decades of accumulated mistrust. From the American perspective, Iran has consistently expanded its regional influence through allied armed groups while advancing sensitive elements of its nuclear programme despite international pressure. Iranian leaders, meanwhile, argue that successive rounds of negotiations have failed to produce durable guarantees, citing the collapse of previous diplomatic arrangements and the reimposition of sanctions as evidence that American commitments can change with political circumstances in Washington.

This mutual distrust explains why every attempt at dialogue is accompanied by parallel preparations for confrontation. Negotiations are viewed not as a sign of confidence but as another arena in which each side seeks to maximise leverage over the other.

For the United States, the principal objective has been to contain Iran's regional influence while preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Washington's strategy has combined economic sanctions, military deployments across the Gulf, intelligence cooperation with regional partners, and diplomatic engagement whenever opportunities arise. This approach seeks to increase pressure on Iran without triggering a full-scale regional war. And such restraint reflects strategic calculation rather than hesitation. A direct military campaign aimed at fundamentally weakening or overthrowing the Iranian state would carry enormous risks. Iran possesses significant missile capabilities, an extensive network of regional partners, and the ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime energy corridors. A major conflict could threaten global energy markets, destabilise neighbouring states, and potentially draw multiple regional actors into a wider confrontation.

Consequently, American policy has often focused on maintaining sustained pressure but not on pursuing decisive military escalation. Sanctions continue to constrain Iran's economy, while the US military maintains a substantial regional presence designed both to deter Iranian attacks and reassure Gulf allies.

Even when President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to reopen negotiations, this has not eliminated strategic competition. Rather, diplomacy and deterrence have continued simultaneously, with each side attempting to negotiate from a position of strength.

Iran's own regional strategy reflects similar estimations. Tehran seeks to demonstrate that external pressure will not force it to abandon what it considers its legitimate security interests. It continues to project influence through political relationships, military partnerships and ideological networks across the Middle East while insisting that these activities constitute defensive measures against perceived American and Israeli pressure.

Several Gulf Arab states remain concerned about Iran's regional activities, missile programme and support for non-state armed groups. These longstanding concerns have shaped their security cooperation with the United States and influenced broader regional defence planning. At the same time, some Gulf governments have also pursued cautious diplomatic engagement with Tehran in an effort to reduce tensions and avoid direct confrontation, recognising that regional stability ultimately benefits all parties.

The central question remains whether Iran possesses sufficient resilience to withstand prolonged American pressure.

Economically, Iran continues to face considerable structural challenges. International sanctions have significantly restricted oil exports, limited foreign investment, complicated access to international banking systems, and contributed to inflation and currency depreciation. Living standards have deteriorated for many Iranians, creating persistent economic discontent and placing pressure on the government's legitimacy.

Domestic political pressures have also intensified periodically through public protests over economic conditions, governance and social restrictions. The authorities have responded with extensive security measures, reflecting concern about maintaining internal stability alongside managing external threats.

Nevertheless, it would be premature to conclude that these pressures alone threaten the immediate survival of the Iranian state.

The Islamic Republic has demonstrated remarkable institutional resilience over more than four decades. One of its principal strengths lies in the integration of political authority with powerful security institutions, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Beyond its military role, the IRGC maintains significant influence across intelligence, strategic industries, infrastructure projects and sections of the economy. This broad institutional presence provides the leadership with multiple instruments for preserving internal control.

Militarily, Iran has invested heavily in asymmetric capabilities. It has always avoided financing conventional power projection due to its economic, political and geostrategic structure. Besides, the internal pressure and dissatisfaction among the audience make Tehran more cautious, as frequent protests against the regime might shake its foundations. However, it is not limited to this only - here, Iran's geostrategic location, which makes it a neighbour with seven countries, emerges as a main reason too, which turns it into a big threat in case it becomes a target. Iran, given this particular reason, would never want to risk its relations with neighbouring countries.

Despite those reasonable barriers, Tehran's extensive missile arsenal, expanding drone programme, cyber capabilities and regional partnerships provide deterrence that complicates military planning for its adversaries. Although Iran's conventional air force and navy remain constrained compared with American capabilities, its asymmetric doctrine is specifically designed to increase the costs of any external intervention.

In the meantime, this does not mean Iran is immune to pressure. Continued economic isolation gradually erodes economic capacity, technological development and public confidence. Sanctions reduce fiscal flexibility, while demographic pressures and economic stagnation create long-term governance challenges. The state can manage these pressures for considerable periods, but doing so requires increasing political and economic costs.

The Iranian leadership therefore pursues a dual-track strategy. It resists external pressure sufficiently to avoid appearing weak while remaining open to negotiations that could secure sanctions relief without making concessions it considers existential. Washington follows an equally cautious approach, seeking to constrain Iran's strategic ambitions without becoming embroiled in another large-scale Middle Eastern conflict.

Neither side currently appears capable of compelling the other to abandon its core objectives entirely. The United States retains overwhelming conventional military superiority and significant economic leverage through sanctions. Iran, however, retains sufficient military, political and regional capabilities to raise the costs of sustained confrontation and prevent easy coercion.

As a result, the US-Iran relationship is likely to remain defined by managed confrontation rather than decisive victory for either side. Diplomatic initiatives may periodically reduce tensions, but unless the deeper issues of mutual trust, regional security architecture and long-term strategic competition are addressed, each round of negotiations is likely to remain vulnerable to renewed escalation. The result is an uneasy equilibrium in which both countries seek to avoid a catastrophic regional war while continuing to compete for influence across the Middle East.