Concert program 'Legacy Passed Down Through Centuries' held as part of second Opera Days project [PHOTOS]

26 June 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A large-scale concert program, "A Legacy Passed Down Through the Centuries," has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the 2nd Opera Days project, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the concert brought together the theater's symphony orchestra, choir, and soloists, presenting audiences with a rich selection of masterpieces from both the world's and Azerbaijan's operatic heritage.

The musical evening opened with the overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "The Marriage of Figaro." Performed by the symphony orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Eyub Guliyev, the piece immersed the audience in the enchanting world of classical opera.

This was followed by the trio from Mozart's "Così fan tutte," performed by People's Artist Akram Poladov, Fahmin Ahmadli, and Mahir Taghizade, accompanied by pianist Daniil Kirillov.

A special place in the program was devoted to the works of Giuseppe Verdi. The trio from "Il Trovatore" was performed by Sayama Hamzayeva, Adil Akhundov, and Taleh Yahyayev. The famous quartet from "Rigoletto" was brilliantly presented by Aliahmad Ibrahimov, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva, Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, and Nina Makarova.

The evening continued with the overture to Verdi's "Nabucco," once again conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. This was followed by the trio from the same opera, performed by Honored Artist Farida Mammadova, Adil Akhundov, and Nina Makarova.

One of the highlights of the program was the duet of Silvio and Nedda from Ruggero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci," performed by Nigar Jafarova and Mahir Taghizade.

The renowned "Anvil Chorus" from Verdi's "Il Trovatore" was performed by the choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater under the direction of Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

Another highlight of the evening was the quintet from Georges Bizet's "Carmen." The performance by People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva and Gulnaz Ismayilova, together with Nina Makarova, Aliahmad Ibrahimov, and Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev, received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Among the evening's memorable performances was also the "Scottish Chorus" from Verdi's "Macbeth."

The audience was then treated to one of the most demanding vocal works in the operatic repertoire—the sextet from Gaetano Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor." It was performed by Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, Aydan Guliyeva, Nina Makarova, Honored Artist Farid Aliyev, Fahmin Ahmadli, and Igor Yadrov.

The culmination of the concert was the final scene from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroghlu," one of the defining masterpieces of Azerbaijan's professional musical culture. The performance featured Mahir Taghizade, Fahmin Ahmadli, Nazim Mahmudov, Honored Artist Farida Mammadova, and Aliahmad Ibrahimov. The finale was met with prolonged applause, providing a spectacular conclusion to the musical evening.

The concert program "A Legacy Passed Down Through the Centuries" brought together outstanding examples of world opera and Azerbaijan's national operatic tradition, becoming a significant event in promoting the country's rich musical heritage.

This grand evening, held as part of the 2nd Opera Days, gave opera lovers an unforgettable experience and further strengthened public interest in the art of opera.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.