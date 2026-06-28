28 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuela's government said on Saturday that 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived to help search for survivors of the devastating twin earthquakes which killed more than 900 people this week, ​as it tightened access to the worst-affected state, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

Residents and volunteers in La Guaira, a popular destination for beachgoers where at least 100 ‌buildings, many residential high-rises, were destroyed or damaged, have for days decried shortages of heavy equipment and a limited official presence.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in an overnight address on state television that 10 more countries were still to join rescue efforts and 14,000 military and police members were in La Guaira to patrol and take sanitary measures.

"In recent hours, Venezuela ​has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights ​is expected," said foreign ministry official Oliver Blanco.

"We thank the international community for its support and solidarity during these moments ⁠of uncertainty for Venezuelans," Blanco added on X in the early hours of Saturday.

Rescuers have been making their way to sites around La Guaira state and Venezuela's ​capital Caracas, although on Friday some areas were still largely without an official presence as families and neighbours struggled to find missing loved ones in the rubble, sometimes ​digging with their hands.

Officials closed the road between La Guaira and nearby Caracas on Friday evening, saying heavy traffic was preventing quick passage of emergency vehicles and official rescuers.

Civilians who are not part of official rescue teams will need a credential to pass the roadblock and Reuters witnesses were prevented from using the main road on Saturday morning by police, while an ​older secondary road was choked with traffic.

The government had previously thanked civilians who brought aid, often by motorcycle, to desperate residents. Venezuelan state television showed images ​of thousands of pairs of shoes, clothing and other aid being collected by the government.

While the power remained out near the quakes' epicentre in Moron on Friday, as well as ‌fully down ⁠in La Guaira, it was being restored in other places, with Rodriguez saying that 60% of electricity had now been restored.

Venezuela's power grid, crippled by years of underinvestment and economic sanctions, regularly experiences problems, leading to daily, hours-long blackouts in some regions.

54,000 missing

Although the government has said hundreds are missing or trapped, more than 54,000 people are listed as unaccounted for on a website promoted by the country's opposition.

The U. Geological Survey estimated more than 10,000 deaths were possible from the magnitude 7.2 and ​7.5 quakes, which would place them among.

Nearly ⁠seven million people could be affected, the UN said, estimating direct damage at about $6.7 billion.

The disaster could have for Rodriguez, who has tried to portray herself as an agent of change even though she served as vice president to Nicolas ​Maduro, who was ousted and arrested by the US in January.

Rodriguez spoke by phone with President Donald Trump and ​Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio on Friday after meeting with the US military's Northern Command and disaster experts.

The US said it was mobilising $150 million in aid and easing sanctions, while its military dispatched two ships and said helicopters and aircraft would support rescue efforts.

Among the rescue teams working in La Guaira are a team from El Salvador, whose President Nayib Bukele ⁠has hailed ​multiple rescues on his X account, including of a 15-year-old girl.

Looting has taken place at several ​sites in La Guaira, Reuters witnesses said.

Venezuela's oil production was not affected by the quakes, Oil Minister Paula Henao said on Friday, adding that fuel distribution would be guaranteed.