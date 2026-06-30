Ukraine seeks French license to produce SCALP cruise missiles

30 June 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukraine is hoping to obtain a license to manufacture France's SCALP cruise missiles domestically, with negotiations currently underway between Kyiv and Paris, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov stated that discussions on acquiring a production license and potentially organizing local manufacturing of the long-range missiles are continuing.

"We are currently holding discussions both with the French government and with companies involved, while the details are being clarified," the minister said.

Fedorov noted that some progress has been made in the negotiations but stressed that it is still too early to discuss the matter in detail.

"There has been certain progress, but it is premature to speak about specific outcomes because the issue involves complex matters such as intellectual property rights and the organization of production," he said.

The potential agreement would represent another step in Ukraine's efforts to expand its domestic defense industry and strengthen its capacity to produce advanced weapons systems amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The SCALP cruise missile, known in the United Kingdom as Storm Shadow, is a long-range precision-guided weapon that has played a significant role in Ukraine's strikes against high-value military targets.