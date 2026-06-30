Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan reaffirm strategic cooperation

30 June 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On June 30, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, AzerNEWS reports.

During the call, the ministers discussed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership, as well as the current state and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of successful cooperation and mutual support within international and regional organizations, noting the need to continue coordinated efforts on multilateral platforms.

An exchange of views was held on the activities implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and upcoming initiatives.

Minister Bayramov expressed satisfaction with Kazakhstan’s high-level representation at the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress held in Azerbaijan. He highlighted its importance in promoting shared history, culture, and spiritual heritage, as well as strengthening solidarity in the Turkic world.

The ministers also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.