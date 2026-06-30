Azerbaijani medical student among victims of Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

30 June 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

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An Azerbaijani student has been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, AzerNEWS reports.

The victim, Fatima Huseynova, was a sixth-year student at Kharkiv Medical University. She lost her life as a result of the missile attacks targeting the city.

The incident comes amid a sharp escalation in long-range strikes exchanged by Russia and Ukraine in recent days, with both sides intensifying aerial attacks on military and infrastructure targets.

Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine have killed at least eight people and wounded 34 others, Ukrainian authorities say, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the “horrific attacks”.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that at least five people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro city, an industrial hub around 100 km (62 miles) from the front line, which is regularly targeted by Russian forces.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia’s position on a peace deal has been unchanged since 2024, when President Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv’s forces had to withdraw from four regions Moscow says are its ⁠own and publicly drop its plans to join NATO.