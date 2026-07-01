Leyla Aliyeva visits Sheki City Art School [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 30, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the newly commissioned building of the Sheki City Art School, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the school's facilities and development.

The building, constructed in 1938, had become unusable over time. Therefore, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed a new school building.

The new educational complex comprises two blocks and has the capacity to accommodate 430 students. It is fully furnished and equipped with modern educational resources, teaching aids, and essential equipment.

The school features specialized classrooms for music, music theory, choir, photography, painting, sculpture, and design, along with choreography and assembly halls, a library, and a canteen serving both students and teachers. The surrounding grounds have also been landscaped with ornamental trees and shrubs, complemented by the installation of a contemporary outdoor lighting system