Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Japanese and South Korean tourists

1 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has abolished visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports from Japan and South Korea traveling to the country for tourism purposes from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by the State Migration Service, which said the measure is aimed at facilitating travel opportunities for citizens, strengthening cooperation between the countries, and promoting the development of tourism.

Under the new regulations, citizens of Japan and South Korea will be allowed to enter Azerbaijan without a visa up to three times during the one-year period. During each visit, they may remain in the country for up to 30 days.

The visa exemption applies exclusively to tourism-related travel. Citizens of the two countries intending to visit Azerbaijan for purposes other than tourism or planning long-term stays will still be required to obtain the appropriate visa in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation before entering the country.

The State Migration Service also reminded foreign nationals staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days that they are required to register at their place of residence in line with the provisions of the Migration Code.

In addition, foreigners who have legal grounds to extend their temporary stay or obtain a temporary residence permit before the expiration of their authorized stay may apply to the State Migration Service either in person through the "Migration Services" window operating at "ASAN Service" centers or electronically via the "E-services" section of the agency's official website