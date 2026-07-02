Australian team develops soft robotic heart

2 July 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Researchers in Australia have developed a soft robotic replica of the human heart that can accurately mimic a range of cardiovascular diseases, providing a powerful new platform for studying heart conditions and testing next-generation medical devices, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to a statement released by the University of New South Wales (UNSW), the fully synthetic heart model reproduces the complex anatomy and natural motion of the human heart, paving the way for more effective treatments, safer medical technologies, and increasingly personalized patient care.

The research focuses on a beating model of the left side of the heart, incorporating artificial heart valves, papillary muscles, and chordae tendineae—critical structures responsible for proper valve function and frequently affected by cardiovascular disease.

Using soft robotic artificial muscles and flexible silicone membranes, the device closely replicates the heart's natural pumping, twisting, and contracting motions. The findings were published in the scientific journals Nature Communications and Advanced Science.

One of the model's most significant capabilities is its ability to simulate valve disorders, including conditions in which heart valves leak and blood flows backward—a problem that can lead to heart failure and other serious complications if left untreated.

To validate the system, researchers used ultrasound imaging along with pressure and blood flow measurements, demonstrating that the artificial heart behaves remarkably similarly to a real human heart under both healthy and diseased conditions.

The team believes the technology could revolutionize cardiovascular research by providing a realistic alternative to animal testing, allowing engineers to evaluate new medical devices more efficiently and enabling doctors to rehearse complex procedures using patient-specific heart models before surgery. In the future, soft robotic hearts could also play a key role in accelerating the development of innovative therapies and improving outcomes for millions of people living with cardiovascular disease worldwide.