Half of Azerbaijan's gas export goes to EU member states, President Aliyev says

1 July 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

"Today, 10 members of the European Union import gas from Azerbaijan, and there are opportunities to expand this geography," the Azerbaijani President added.

"Half of our gas export goes to the European Union member states,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, AzerNEWS reports.

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