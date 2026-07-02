Sony says new games releasing on Playstation to be digital only 2028 onward

2 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC's PlayStation announced on Wednesday that its new video games would be released only in digital format, discontinuing physical discs, starting January 2028, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company's statement, new games will be available for purchase on the PlayStation Store and other digital retailers.

"This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format," PlayStation pointed out. "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs."

This statement comes amid the recent backlash over Rockstar's long-awaited GTA 6 not coming with a physical copy.

Various articles and social media accounts reported that GTA 6 would launch on an actual disc by the end of this year after an image featuring comments from Rockstar Support went viral, garnering millions of views. The support email said: “You will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months.” While the email is legitimate, it does not indicate a disc version is in the works.