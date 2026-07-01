U.S. lifted export limits on Anthropic models

1 July 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. authorities have lifted export control restrictions that were imposed on June 12 on the AI models Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, AzerNEWS reports.

“We have received notification that the Department of Commerce has removed export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Tomorrow we will begin restoring access,” the company stated in a post on its official social media account.

On June 12, Anthropic reported that U.S. regulators had required the company to block access to these models for foreign users. As a result, access was temporarily suspended worldwide. The Department of Commerce justified the decision on national security grounds.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has rapidly grown into one of the leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence development. The firm positions itself as a creator of “ethical AI,” placing strong emphasis on safety, alignment, and responsible use of neural networks. Its first chatbot, Claude, was released in March 2023 and quickly gained widespread adoption in both research and commercial applications.

In March 2026, the U.S. Department of War designated Anthropic as a “supply chain risk,” effectively limiting its cooperation with certain defense-related programs. The dispute reportedly stemmed from the Pentagon’s intention to deploy Anthropic’s AI systems for broad operational use. The company refused to comply without safeguards, insisting on two key restrictions: that its models not be used for mass domestic surveillance or the development of autonomous lethal weapons.

Interestingly, industry analysts note that the temporary export restrictions highlighted a growing global tension around AI governance. As advanced models become more powerful, governments are increasingly treating them not just as software products, but as strategic assets comparable to semiconductors or energy infrastructure. This shift suggests that future AI regulation may resemble international arms control frameworks more than traditional tech policy.