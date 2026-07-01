Ankara calls for simpler EU visa rules as trade ties expand

1 July 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Centre

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat held talks in Ankara with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and her delegation, focusing on the future of Türkiye-European Union relations, the modernization of the Customs Union, and visa facilitation for Turkish citizens.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Bolat said the two sides had the opportunity to discuss the multidimensional aspects of relations between Türkiye and the European Union and addressed issues such as public procurement, digital trade, connectivity and interconnectivity within the framework of efforts to update the Customs Union.

Bolat emphasized that the discussions also covered the facilitation of visas and the prospect of visa-free travel for citizens of the Republic of Türkiye.

"The Cascade (progressive) system that entered into force last year brought significant progress in reducing visa queues and increasing the issuance of multiple-entry, long-term visas. The growing trade relations, tourism ties and educational cooperation between Türkiye and the European Union make a visa-free regime increasingly necessary for our citizens. At the very least, our greatest wish is to see visa procedures significantly simplified," he said.

The minister noted that the two sides also exchanged views on technical matters and several aspects of the Customs Union. He added that Türkiye had conveyed its concerns and demands regarding the e-commerce regime between Türkiye and the EU, as well as the EU's proposed Industrial Acceleration Act and the "Made in EU" concept.

"We have clearly stated our requests and expectations regarding the position of Türkiye and other non-EU countries under the 'Made in EU' concept, which is currently being widely debated within the European Union," Bolat said.

The minister also pointed out that the European Union has increasingly adopted more inward-looking policies and has been working on a range of trade policy measures in recent years.

"The Türkiye-European Union Customs Union has been in force for exactly 30 years. At the same time, Türkiye remains a candidate country to the European Union and a country conducting accession negotiations for full membership. Although these negotiations have stalled in recent years, the deep integration achieved between our industries through the Customs Union should not undermine or reverse the principle of the free movement of goods envisaged by the agreement. Likewise, it should not lead to the disruption of supply chains between our industries," he said.

Bolat stressed that Türkiye is engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure that no new regulations damage the functioning of the Customs Union.

"Through the contacts and initiatives of our President, the negotiations conducted by the Ministry of Trade and the efforts of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are carrying out a major diplomatic process and a determined struggle to prevent any regulation that could harm the Türkiye-European Union Customs Union," he added.

The minister also highlighted Commissioner Kos's emphasis on connectivity issues, noting that Türkiye has made substantial investments in transportation infrastructure over the past 23 years under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We underlined that Türkiye has invested billions of dollars in road, air, sea and rail transportation, resulting in one of the world's most modern infrastructures and transportation networks. The most recent Gulf conflict, which lasted four months, has once again demonstrated the need for alternative corridors. In this regard, Türkiye occupies an extremely strategic position as a land, air, rail and maritime transportation hub and possesses excellent transit corridors linking Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as the East and the West, through various transportation channels," Bolat said.

According to the minister, EU officials are fully aware of Türkiye's strategic importance and appreciate the country's remarkable progress over the past two decades.

"They recognize and appreciate Türkiye's tremendous progress over the last 23 years. Türkiye is a growing, developing and powerful country. They also expressed the great importance they attach to Türkiye within Europe's defence architecture and alliance because of its military capabilities and defence industry," Bolat said.

He concluded by describing the talks as highly constructive.

"We completed our meetings in an extremely positive and constructive atmosphere," the minister said.