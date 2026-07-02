International Congress participants visit Imarat Complex in Aghdam [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Participants of the international congress titled "The First Turkological Congress: A Century of Scientific and Cultural Heritage" have visited the Imarat Historical and Architectural Complex in Aghdam, AzerNEWS reports.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the complex's role in the history of the Karabakh Khanate, the legacy of its founder Panahali Khan, and other prominent figures of the khanate period, as well as its special significance in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.

Imarat Complex is not only a historical and architectural monument but also an important heritage site that preserves the rich cultural memory of Karabakh.

After Aghdam was liberated from 30 years of occupation, extensive restoration and reconstruction works were carried out by the state in the complex area.

Special attention was paid to preserving the originality of historical monuments that had been subjected to vandalism during the occupation. The restoration and landscaping efforts also aim to transform the area into a modern cultural tourism center.

The participants familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the complex and highly appreciated the large-scale revitalization process taking place in Karabakh following its liberation.

Note that the international congress titled "The First Turkological Congress: A Century of Scientific and Cultural Heritage" was organized as part of the Turkic World Week, which marks the centenary of the First Turkological Congress.

Scholars and Turkologists from Turkic states and other countries participated in the international congress.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Culture Ministry