Film Agency opens applications for film co-production support competition

2 July 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) has announced the "Support Competition for Co-Production of Films" for 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition is open to independent production companies registered in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as other legal entities operating in the relevant field.

It was noted that at least one of the producers involved in the submitted projects must meet the criteria of a foreign producer in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Cinematography."

The competition aims to organize and encourage joint film production with local and foreign film companies, improve its efficiency, and increase competitiveness among independent production centers and other entities operating in the sector.

According to the competition regulations, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia are considered priority countries for co-production.

When evaluating projects, preference will be given to films about shared public figures and historical events, works reflecting traditions, films promoting common values and strengthening relations, as well as children's films.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.