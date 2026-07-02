Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Stray Animal Care Center Regional Branch in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and
head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the opening
of a newly established regional branch of the Stray Animal Care
Center in Yevlakh, AzerNEWS reports.
Leyla Aliyeva inspected the facilities of the center and
reviewed the areas designated for the reception, examination,
treatment, vaccination, sterilization, and rehabilitation of stray
animals.
It was noted that the regional branch, established on the
initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, aims to ensure proper care for stray
animals, maintain sanitary-epidemiological stability, carry out
animal registration, organize medical examinations and treatment,
and implement preventive and other veterinary-sanitary
measures.
The complex covers a total area of 2.5 hectares and includes a
modern clinic building equipped with advanced medical devices,
specialized units for observation and treatment of animals,
administrative and auxiliary buildings, as well as a quarantine
facility.
The new center in Yevlakh will operate as a regional branch of
the Stray Animal Care Center under the Executive Power of Baku
City. Analysis of the situation regarding stray animals in the
regions showed the need to expand such initiatives to other cities
and districts of the country. The center's location in Yevlakh was
chosen due to its favorable geographical position and its role as a
transport hub connecting various regions, allowing for faster
response to related cases in surrounding areas.