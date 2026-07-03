Oldest European city site found in Ireland

3 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Archaeologists have concluded that the Haughey's Fort site in present-day Northern Ireland served as the center of a large and well-organized settlement during the Late Bronze Age, AzerNEWS reports.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Antiquity.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow and Queen's University Belfast uncovered evidence of more than 200 timber-built dwellings, revealing that the settlement was far larger than previously believed. They also identified several large circular structures measuring up to 30 meters (98 feet) in diameter, which are thought to have functioned as ceremonial, administrative, or communal gathering spaces.

According to the research team, the site may represent one of the earliest proto-urban centers in Western Europe, challenging the long-held view that large, complex settlements emerged in the region much later.

Excavations also uncovered evidence of advanced bronze and gold craftsmanship, highlighting the community's impressive level of technological development. Among the discoveries were artifacts originating from the Iberian Peninsula and Central Europe, suggesting that long-distance trade networks connected communities across Europe more than 3,000 years ago.

The discovery provides valuable new insights into the social organization, economy, and cultural exchange of Bronze Age Europe, indicating that these early societies were significantly more sophisticated and interconnected than previously thought.