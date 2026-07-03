II Opera Days in Azerbaijan concludes with premiere of opera 'Otello' [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A large-scale premiere of the opera "Otello" by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, AzerNEWS reports.

The opera was performed by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. At the same time, the premiere marked the ceremonial closing of the 2nd Opera Days project, which has become a significant event in Azerbaijani opera life.

The production of "Otello," recognized as one of the masterpieces of world opera classics, was received with great interest by the audience and prolonged applause thanks to its rich musical language, dramatic storyline, and high level of stage realization.

The conductor of the performance was Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev. The staging was directed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Azer Zeynalov. Costume design was created by Ulya Abdullayeva, and the chorus master was Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva. The rehearsal pianists were Daniil Kirillov, Roza Salimova, and Tofig Shikhiyev.

Leading soloists of the Azerbaijani opera stage performed the main roles. The role of Otello was sung by People's Artist Azer Zeynalov, Desdemona by Honored Artist Afag Abbasova, Iago by Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, Cassio by Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev, Emilia by Nina Makarova, Rodrigo by Honored Artist Aliakhmad Ibrahimov, Lodovico by People's Artist Akram Poladov, Montano by Igor Yadrov, and the Herald by Ruslan Persan.

The symphony orchestra, choir, and soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presented the performance at a high professional level, creating a deep emotional impression on the audience.

The harmonious sound of the orchestra and choir, as well as the artistic direction of the production, fully revealed the drama of the work.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.