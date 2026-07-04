Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan highlight growing strategic partnership

4 July 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on expanding interparliamentary ties as a key element of their strategic partnership, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbayeva, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in the country, according to a statement released by the Senate.

The two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, describing the partnership as one built on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, and alliance. They noted that close political dialogue and the strong commitment of the two countries' leaders have elevated bilateral relations to a new level.

Narbayeva stressed that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are characterized by deep mutual confidence and a shared strategic vision, adding that parliamentary cooperation has become an increasingly significant component of bilateral engagement.

The meeting also highlighted the expansion of political dialogue, the strengthening of the legal framework governing bilateral relations, and growing cooperation in trade, investment, regional development, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

Particular attention was paid to the role of parliamentary diplomacy. Both sides noted that the legislatures of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan continue to support the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' leaders through legislative initiatives.

The participants also agreed on the importance of increasing cooperation between parliamentary committees and friendship groups, promoting exchanges of legislative experience, strengthening parliamentary oversight, and enhancing coordination within international parliamentary organizations.