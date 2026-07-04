US agrees to halt Iran talks for one week following Khamenei's funeral

4 July 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were paused for one week following the funeral of the country's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

Trump made the remarks during an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

The U.S. president said Washington had given Tehran one week to hold the funeral ceremony before resuming negotiations.

He also noted that the Iranian side is interested in reaching an agreement.

It should be noted that Iran began nationwide mourning ceremonies for its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, more than four months after he was killed in a joint Israeli-U.S. strike.

Since July 3, Khamenei's body has been lying in state at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla complex in Tehran.

According to Iranian officials, between 12 million and 20 million people are expected to participate in the funeral ceremonies. Authorities say the preparations have been unprecedented in scale, making it the largest state-organized event in the country's history.

Image: Mohammed Salem / Reuters