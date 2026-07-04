Report: Azerbaijan remains South Caucasus leader in drone warfare development

4 July 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan continues to maintain its leading position in the South Caucasus in the development and integration of unmanned systems, according to an article published by the Geopolitical Monitor titled "The Drone Arms Race: Integrating Drone Warfare in the South Caucasus."

The report notes that the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) gained global attention during the 2020 Second Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which it describes as the first large-scale interstate conflict in which drones played a decisive role on the battlefield.

According to the publication, Azerbaijan's extensive use of Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, Israeli-made loitering munitions, and reconnaissance UAVs demonstrated their effectiveness against armored vehicles, artillery systems, and air defense assets. The conflict, the report says, cemented the status of unmanned systems as one of the defining elements of modern warfare.

The author argues that Azerbaijan remains the most institutionally advanced country in the South Caucasus in terms of integrating unmanned systems into its armed forces.

The report states that Azerbaijan has continued to strengthen its drone capabilities through both foreign procurement and domestic production. In recent years, the country has introduced new locally developed unmanned systems, including the "Iti Qovan" drone. Azerbaijan's leading defense manufacturer, Azersilah, is also actively involved in the development and production of UAVs.

According to the article, the framework for Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation established under the 2021 Shusha Declaration has significantly strengthened collaboration in defense technologies, military training, and the development of the defense industry.

"In recent years, the parties have signed a number of agreements and memorandums covering technology transfer, industrial cooperation, and the potential localization of Baykar's drone production in Azerbaijan," the report states.

The publication concludes that the South Caucasus remains one of the regions where the strategic importance of unmanned systems is most evident.

Drawing on the experience of the Karabakh wars, the report argues that regional states increasingly view drones as one of the defining weapons of the 21st century.