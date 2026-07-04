Ukraine to accelerate development of ballistic missiles

4 July 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to speed up the development, testing, and production of the country's ballistic missiles and air defense systems, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Zelensky said the country's defense-industrial complex had undergone a comprehensive review, resulting in a number of key decisions aimed at speeding up Ukraine's missile program.

"I am grateful to all the specialists working on our missile program, especially those contributing to the development of Ukraine's ballistic missiles and missile defense systems," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the meeting also focused on the timeline and volume of air defense systems expected to be delivered by Ukraine's international partners.

Zelensky stressed that securing additional air defense systems to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities will be the primary objective of the country's diplomatic efforts in the coming days.

"In the coming days, the main focus of all our diplomatic efforts, meetings, and negotiations will be to secure additional air defense systems for Ukraine," he added.

Image: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters