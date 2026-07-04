France deploys naval forces to support security in Strait of Hormuz

4 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France has deployed two mine countermeasure vessels, two frigates, and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Middle East to support safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Macron, the deployed forces are prepared to work alongside partner countries to help ensure secure maritime navigation in the strategically important waterway and support the full restoration of shipping operations.

Macron also stated that the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran on June 17 represents an important step toward strengthening regional stability.

He added that, in light of the evolving situation in the region, France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is returning to its home port in Toulon, while other French military assets will remain deployed in the Middle East and will be available for operations if necessary.

The French president emphasized that France will continue to adjust its military presence in the region in line with the evolving security environment.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters