President Ilham Aliyev: It is gratifying that Azerbaijan–United States relations have been developing successfully and along an upward trajectory

4 July 2026 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"It is gratifying that Azerbaijan–United States relations have been developing successfully and along an upward trajectory over the recent period. We highly value the strategic partnership established between our two countries and express our gratitude for the great importance you have consistently attached to strengthening our interstate relations, as well as for your steadfast support in this regard. I am confident that the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed in February, which has elevated our relations to a qualitatively new stage, will give fresh impetus to the development of our partnership not only in such traditional areas as the economy, energy, connectivity, and security, but also in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other important areas," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.

"We also express our profound appreciation for your determined efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and promote sustainable development in the region. The outcomes of the historic trilateral meeting held at the White House on August 8 last year at your initiative have created an entirely new and positive atmosphere in our region. Today, Azerbaijan and Armenia live in peace and are building trade relations. I would also like to particularly acknowledge your country's continued support for the implementation of infrastructure projects that contribute to regional stability and economic development, especially the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," which will provide an alternative, reliable, and secure connection between Asia and Europe," the head of state emphasized.