Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs as rescue efforts continue

4 July 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last month has climbed to 2,645, while 12,666 people have been injured, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Communication and Information, 6,462 people have been rescued and 86,117 families have received assistance following the disaster. The earthquakes damaged 885 buildings.

Authorities also noted that more than 3,300 international rescue workers have been deployed to support recovery operations, while nearly 30,000 Venezuelan personnel have been mobilized for emergency response efforts.

On June 24, 2026, two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela. The epicenters of the quakes were located in Yaracuy state, with the hypocenters at a depth of approximately 13 kilometers.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring Colombia, including in the capital, Bogotá, which is located about 1,000 kilometers in a straight line from Venezuela's capital, Caracas.