U.S. Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

4 July 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. Embassy in Baku has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its congratulations on the occasion of the United States' Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media X, the embassy said it had received warm Independence Day greetings from Azerbaijan.

"Today, we were deeply moved to see the Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag today, in honor of America’s 250th birthday," the post reads.

The embassy described the gesture as a symbol of the more than 30-year friendship between the United States and Azerbaijan and a reminder of the progress the two countries have achieved together since August 8.