Bulgarian President sets conditions for supporting EU's 21st Russia sanctions package

4 July 2026 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has said Bulgaria will support the European Union's 21st package of sanctions against Russia only under certain conditions, AzerNEWS reports, citing BNR News.

According to the information, Radev made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in the Bulgarian parliament.

The president stated that Sofia would oppose the proposed sanctions package unless Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and Vagit Alekperov, co-founder of LUKOIL in Bulgaria, are removed from the sanctions list.

Radev explained that Bulgaria's position is driven by the need to protect the country's energy interests.

Responding to a question about the possible sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, Radev said that the issue was not about the individual himself, but stressed that Kirill is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Bulgarian president reiterated that safeguarding Bulgaria's strategic and energy interests remains a priority in evaluating the proposed EU sanctions package.