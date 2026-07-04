Azerbaijan wins record 10 medals at Cadet European Judo Championships [PHOTOS]

4 July 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's national cadet judo team has returned home after delivering a historic performance at the Cadet European Judo Championships held in Spain, where the team won a record 10 medals, AzerNEWS reports.

The athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sports community, media members, officials of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and their family members.

At the continental championship, Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg) and Nihad Aghayev (50 kg) won gold medals.

Silver medals were claimed by Farid Rzazade (50 kg), Sadiq Mammadov (73 kg), and Omar Akhundov (90 kg).

Bronze medals went to Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg), Konul Eyvazli (48 kg), Ilkin Garayev (66 kg), and Aykhan Hasanli and Yagub Mammadov (both 81 kg).

Azerbaijan finished the tournament with a total of two gold, three silver, and five bronze medals, securing second place in the overall team standings.