Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup assist record

4 July 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has become the player with the most assists in FIFA World Cup history, AzerNEWS reports.

He surpassed the previous record held by Argentina legend and 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona.

Messi set the new record by providing an assist during Argentina's Round of 16 match against Cape Verde, bringing his total number of assists in FIFA World Cup final tournaments to nine. Official assist statistics at the World Cup have been recorded since 1966.

The 39-year-old has played for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami since 2023. Earlier in his career, he represented Spain's Barcelona and France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

At club level, Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions.

With Argentina, Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022 after finishing as runner-up in 2014. He also won the Olympic gold medal in 2008 and claimed Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

Messi is also the record eight-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award.